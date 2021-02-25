Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
