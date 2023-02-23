Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Racine, WI
