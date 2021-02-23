Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.