It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Racine, WI
