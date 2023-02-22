It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.