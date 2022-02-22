Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.