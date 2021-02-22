 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

