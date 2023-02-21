It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Racine, WI
