Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.