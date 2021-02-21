Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI
