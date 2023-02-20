Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Racine, WI
