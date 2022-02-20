The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 10 degrees is today's low. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tue…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy …
This evening in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wi…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain...changing to snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 …
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.