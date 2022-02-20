 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News