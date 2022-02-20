Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.