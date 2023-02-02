It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.