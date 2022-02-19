 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

