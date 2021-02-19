Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.