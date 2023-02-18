Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Racine, WI
