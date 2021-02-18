It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 6 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% c…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hit…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.11. 4 degrees is today's…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…