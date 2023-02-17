It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Lots of rain around during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. We'll dry out early Wednesday morning, but snow will start to push in Wednesday …
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …