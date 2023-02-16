Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
