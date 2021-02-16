It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 6 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
