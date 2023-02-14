Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
While high temps will mainly be in the low to mid 30s today, breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the upper teens and low 20…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …