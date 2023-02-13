Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …
While high temps will mainly be in the low to mid 30s today, breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the upper teens and low 20…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…