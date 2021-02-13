It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
