Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
