 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.11. 4 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News