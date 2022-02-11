Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.