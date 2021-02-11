 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

