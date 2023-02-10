It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:55 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
