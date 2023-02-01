It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest on timing and snowfall amounts in our weather update.
One area of snow will depart southern Wisconsin by early this evening, but another will begin to move in early Friday morning. Get all the details, including how much more snow will fall, here.
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will feel like this afternoon and what's expected for Wednesday here.
Light to moderate snow showers are spreading across the area early Wednesday morning. Find out when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall in our updated forecast.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperature…
Dry today and tonight, but snow showers will return early Wednesday morning and continue through the evening. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected in our latest forecast.
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine…