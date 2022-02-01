Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI
