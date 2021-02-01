It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI
