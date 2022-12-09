Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

