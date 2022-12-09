Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatu…
This evening in Racine: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures wi…