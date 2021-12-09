 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

