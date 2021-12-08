Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

