Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 d…
This evening in Racine: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures wi…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …