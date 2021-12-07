 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

