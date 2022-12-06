Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow…
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 d…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …