It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
