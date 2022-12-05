 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News