Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

