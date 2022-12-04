Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI
