Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.