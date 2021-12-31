 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News