It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.55. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Racine, WI
