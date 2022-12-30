The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.