Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.