 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News