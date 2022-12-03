 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

