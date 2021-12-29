 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News