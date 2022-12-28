Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.