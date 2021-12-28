Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.