Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.